How Michiganders can prepare their plants for colder temps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As leaves fall from the trees, we can tell winter is soon to come. Before cold weather freezes your plants, Jim Schmidt, co-owner of Hyacinth House, stresses what you can do to prevent it.

“Plants in your house, you want to kind of sneak them away from the windows for a little bit if you think you have any drafts by those windows, by the doors,” Schmidt said. “Move things away from the entrances of your doorway, so that cool sharp, cool air doesn’t strike those plants right away.”

Related: Consumers Energy explains how to prepare for Michigan winter

Employees at Hyacinth House were putting out Cyclamen, a flower that naturally blooms in colder weather Thursday. For plants that don’t bloom as the temperature drops, he encourages people to place them near a window facing the south. In Michigan, the sun sets to the south.

For plants you can’t bring inside, place a sheet over them before dark to trap as much heat in as possible.

More winter weather tips:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.