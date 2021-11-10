Advertisement

Winter is coming -- How Michiganders can avoid frostbite

If you believe you might have frostbite, move indoors and seek medical care as soon as possible
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With winter weather coming, it’s important to know the dangers that come with it.

Related: Winter is coming; here’s some tips from first responders on how to prepare for it

One hazard we face every year when the temperatures drop and the wind howls is frostbite -- the freezing of a body part, such as fingers, toes, ears and more.

The best way to prevent frostbite is to dress properly for extreme cold conditions. Always dress in layers, wear a hat and remember mittens are better than wearing gloves in extreme cold.

Signs of frostbite include a lack of feeling in the impacted area and skin that appears waxy or discolored and is cold to the touch,

If you believe you might have frostbite, move indoors and seek medical care as soon as possible. It’s important to avoid rubbing the impacted area and, instead, warm the affected area gently by soaking it in warm water.

Keep up-to-date with Mid-Michigan’s full forecast here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer
United Airlines leaving Capital Region International Airport
United stopping flights to Lansing in January

Latest News

A representative for the Lansing School District said there will be no increase in at taxes as...
Lansing School District to host virtual meeting over potential bond proposal
Winter is coming -- How Michiganders can avoid frostbite
The shortage isn’t just felt in Mid-Michigan. Hospitals across the state are in dire need of...
Michigan lawmakers introduce legislation to allow community colleges to offer 4-year nursing education
Proposal To Solve Nursing Shortage
Proposal To Solve Nursing Shortage
Riverwalk Theatre
Riverwalk Theatre