Winter is coming -- How Michiganders can avoid frostbite

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With winter weather coming, it’s important to know the dangers that come with it.

Related: Winter is coming; here’s some tips from first responders on how to prepare for it

One hazard we face every year when the temperatures drop and the wind howls is frostbite -- the freezing of a body part, such as fingers, toes, ears and more.

The best way to prevent frostbite is to dress properly for extreme cold conditions. Always dress in layers, wear a hat and remember mittens are better than wearing gloves in extreme cold.

Signs of frostbite include a lack of feeling in the impacted area and skin that appears waxy or discolored and is cold to the touch,

If you believe you might have frostbite, move indoors and seek medical care as soon as possible. It’s important to avoid rubbing the impacted area and, instead, warm the affected area gently by soaking it in warm water.

Keep up-to-date with Mid-Michigan’s full forecast here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.