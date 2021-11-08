Preparing your furnace for the winter ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With lows already going down into the 30s some nights this year, you’ve likely already turned on your furnace. Before we head into winter, now is the time to get your home ready to prevent any mishaps.

“If you change your furnace filters, that’s one way to keep your furnace running more efficiently especially in the winter when they’re so busy or if you have pets in your house, changing your filter monthly makes a difference in the performance of your furnace and also contributes to safety,” said Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in homes in the U.S. In rural Eaton County, the problem is dirty chimneys.

“Last winter, we responded to a chimney fire right out here, got called with flames coming out of the chimney. The fire was inside of the chimney. We tend to have a lot of wood burners and fireplaces that don’t get cleaned properly,” said Captain Dan Daley with the Charlotte Fire Department.

For those who need to replace their furnace but aren’t able to shell out thousands of dollars, there is help available.

“There are a lot of state, federal, and local dollars that people can use to help pay for their bills or other household needs. We do offer rebates if you go to consumersenergy.com/myhome, you can see the range of rebates for all sorts of different products,” said Wheeler.

If you didn’t do it when the time changed, it’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your smoke detectors. Most fire departments offer them for free if you can’t afford new ones.

