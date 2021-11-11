Winter is coming -- How Michiganders can stay safe during whiteout conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While snowfall in Michigan can be quite beautiful, when the wind picks up, it can make driving or walking outside dangerous.

Snow squalls are short duration bursts of heavy snow and wind that create whiteout conditions. They are narrow bands of snow that can last from a few minutes to an hour, making traveling dangerous.

Michiganders should be alert and attentive to the forecast, so they don’t make travel plans when squalls are expected. If you’re already on the road when a snow squall occurs, you should exit the road, if possible, or pull to the side with hazard lights on until the band of snow passes through.

Reducing speed, allowing extra distance between vehicles and using extreme caution is never more important than it is in these conditions. More than 70% of winter-related deaths and injuries occur during snow squalls.

