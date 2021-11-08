Winter is coming; here’s some tips from first responders on how to prepare for it

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Winter weather is on its way and it’s coming fast. Despite sunny skies and 60-degree temperatures to start the week, the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 is Winter Hazards Awareness Week in Michigan, declared by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Also, the nice weather is not here to stay long. The mid-Michigan area is expecting snow the weekend of Nov. 12 with high temperatures in the upper 30′s.

With winter weather approaching, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to prioritize winter emergency preparedness.

“As colder months roll in, Michiganders should be prepared, as usual, to prepare for potential frozen pipes, propane shortages, and power outages,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “By taking effective precautions, we can all be ready for whatever the Michigan winter wants to throw at us, enjoy the holiday season, and keep our families safe and warm.”

“Michiganders should take every opportunity to prepare for winter weather before it’s here, bringing with it the potential for frozen pipes, propane shortages, and power outages,” said Col. Joe Gasper, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of the Michigan State Police. “Taking steps to prepare your home and vehicle in advance of the cold weather can help ensure your family stays safe all winter.”

Here are some tips to prepare your home for the cold weather:

Weatherproof your home by installing weather stripping and caulking and insulating walls, doors, and windows.

Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls, so pipes are less likely to freeze.

Lock in a propane rate now and have a backup heating plan, such as a generator, wood stove, or fireplace.

Have gas or oil furnaces inspected by a qualified professional and change the air filter every two to four months.

Have your fireplace and chimney cleaned and inspected. Contact your local fire department for a referral or look for a local inspector online.

Install battery-operated carbon monoxide (CO) detectors near sleeping areas. CO poisoning is more common in the winter months when furnaces are turned on and portable generators are often used for electricity during power outages.

Clean gutters to prevent ice dams from forming. Roof ice dams can cause water to build up, leading to interior damage.

Clear storm drains along the curb to enable water to drain. If plugged, water has the potential to go into low-lying areas and flood basements.

Have an emergency preparedness kit stored safely in your house that includes water, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, extra batteries, a battery or hand-crank-powered radio, emergency lighting or flashlights, extra blankets, and warm clothing.

Here are some tips to prepare your car:

Have your radiator system serviced, replace windshield wipers and refill wiper fluid.

Replace any worn tires and check air pressure regularly.

Have your brakes, brake fluid, oil, car battery, heater and exhaust checked to make sure everything is running efficiently.

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, battery-powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, mobile phone charger, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food, and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

