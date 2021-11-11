Consumers Energy explains how to prepare for Michigan winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November is here, which means severe weather is soon to follow.

Consumers Energy is preparing Lansing area residents for the potential severe weather heading our way. They are encouraging people to have an emergency plan set in place in the event that severe weather hits us; recommending people have a universal meeting spot packed with essentials.

Consumers Energy is also encouraging residents to double check their house before winter hits, to see if any windows or doors are letting in cool air. Doing so will save you money in the long run.

Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy, said that it takes a long time to prepare for winter.

“For Consumers Energy, we’re preparing for winter all year round. There are tens of thousands of homes in the Jackson and Lansing areas that depend on us to deliver power,” Wheeler said. “So, we spend a lot of time and effort trimming trees away from power lines so we have a strong power grid that’s there to serve our customers.”

The best way to get ready for cold weather? Stay warm and stay prepared.

More winter weather tips:

