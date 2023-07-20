Advertise With Us

Okemos in-home health service hosts free Alzheimer’s education session

An in-home health service based out of Okemos hosted a family Alzheimer’s education session Thursday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - An in-home health service based out of Okemos hosted a family Alzheimer’s education session Thursday.

The free event helps families build strategies for helping people deal with the disease. Those who attended learned how to spot the signs of Alzheimer’s, manage difficult behavior, and activities to stimulate and engage the minds of loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

Home Instead said it’s important to engage in mental exercises.

“It’s the cliche: ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it.’ So physically also being active but also keeping our brain active,” said Wynn Esterline, with Home Instead. “So we talk about ways to keep our loved ones engaged in our day-to-day activities. A lot of different techniques to help with that.”

The next education session does not have a specific date set yet, but it will be in October. More information on Home Instead can be found on its official website.

