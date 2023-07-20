Investigators say owner admits to shooting dog found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The owner who came forward to claim a Jackson County dog that had been shot and left for dead has reportedly admitted to being responsible.

According to authorities, the dog was found at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Hannewald Road, between Mount Hope and Waterloo Munith roads, at the trail that heads into the State Park near the radio tower.

Officials with Jackson County Animal Control said the woman confessed to shooting the dog. Authorities said she initially told investigators, her family, friends and co-workers that the dog - named Zoe - had disappeared before she said she believed Zoe had gone after her poodle.

Both the poodle and the rottweiler are in the custody of Jackson County Animal Control. Authorities said the poodle has no sign of injuries and Zoe is recovering.

The shelter said Zoe had damage to her back, a collapsed lung and poor blood circulation. You can donate to support Zoe’s emergency medical care here.

Zoe will be put up for adoption once she is ready.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if charges will be filed in the case.

It is a felony in Michigan to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

