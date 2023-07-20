Michigan State University student bikes across the country

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On a normal day, you’ll find Ben Vercellino riding his bike through the streets of East Lansing, but less than a month ago you could find him riding near the Golden Gate Bridge.

With one semester left at Michigan State University, Vercellino wanted to challenge himself in a way he never had before. Traveling more than three thousand miles solo, it was just him and his bike.

“I’ve never done any biking or really anything like this before,” said Vercellino.

Before his trip from East Lansing to San Francisco Ben Vercellino wouldn’t have considered himself the adventurous type.

“You know I would be biking in Oklahoma thinking like Ben, what are you doing out here?” said Vercellino.

43 days on the open road brought unexpected and rewarding experiences.

“It felt amazing and it was much needed, a lot of amazing friendships along the way,” said Vercellino.

Vercellino said after a tough year on campus, biking brought a sense of clarity.

“There was a lot of stuff that happened this semester and just school and work and so much stuff to have to juggle..to leave that and only focus on biking every day was such a relief,” said Vercellino.

Traveling over 80 miles a day, with his bike, and a few bags.

“You’re going to be lugging everything up a mountain so you’re going to want to pack lightly,” said Vercellino.

Sleeping in a new place every night with unpredictable weather.

“I was doing my first big mountain pass and the weather was beautiful when I started that day and by the time I got to the top it was snowy and foggy and I was still in my shorts,” said Vercellino.

A truly eye-opening experience and Vercellino encourages others to give it a try.

This trip is the first of many for Ben. Next summer he’s planning to row all five of the Great Lakes, but next time, he’ll have a buddy by his side.

