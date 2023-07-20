Advertise With Us

2023 Michigan fatal fire data shows need for alarms

Just this year, 61 people in Michigan have died from fires
For all of Michigan’s fatal fires in 2023 from January to June, only 24% of those homes had a working smoke alarm.
By Erin Bowling
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just this year, 61 people in Michigan have died from fires, and a few of those deaths happened right here in Mid-Michigan.

Since January, the Red Cross has responded to 85 fires in Mid-Michigan and helped more than 300 people.

These fires can happen to anyone, at any time, but they are preventable.

To stop your home from going up in flames, local fire departments say you have to take a few routine steps.

When disaster strikes in their area, the DeWitt Township Fire Department is dedicated to saving lives. However, some of their most important work happens before a fire even starts, with education and prevention.

“Nobody wants to go to a fire where everybody’s property is burned up, somebody gets injured and or killed in that,” said Dave DeKorte, the DeWitt Township Fire Chief.

Fire chief Dekorte says preventing tragedy is a community effort, with funding from the state of Michigan providing free smoke detectors, and departments like his offering educational tools like their fire safety smokehouse.

“Just to teach the younger kids what are hazards, how to prevent those hazards, and what to do when that detector does go off,” said DeKorte.

For all of Michigan’s fatal fires in 2023 from January to June, only 24% of those homes had a working smoke alarm. Of those fatal fires, 82% of the people who died were over 40 years old, and 21% were disabled.

“If your smoke alarm or CO alarm beeps please don’t take out the batteries. That’s a mistake a lot of people make. Just replace them, we’ll even come out and replace them for you. It’s better than having a fatal fire inside your house.” said Jack Tingay, a Firefighter and EMT for the DeWitt Township Fire Department

Fire chief Dekorte says most fatal fires take place over the weekend and are caused by accidents like falling asleep while smoking or cooking. He also says people living in older homes have to be especially vigilant.

“The person’s not woken up by a working smoke detector. because your senses aren’t working, you’re not seeing things, you’re not hearing things, maybe not smelling it until it’s too late. and then the fire’s advanced so much that you just can’t get out of your house.” said DeKorte.

The Red Cross and your local fire department can provide and install, smoke detectors and their batteries for free.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has Mid-Michigan highlighted in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe...
Gusty thunderstorms on the way and your mid-week headlines
Change this caption before publishing
Lansing police shoot, kill dog attacking owner’s partner
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
Owners of dog shot in Jackson County identified, driver of silver SUV sought for questioning
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the man ignored a stop sign and his vehicle was struck...
Authorities identify man killed in fiery Jackson County crash

Latest News

People rally for vaccine choice at Michigan State Capitol
People rally for vaccine choice at Michigan State Capitol
SOS: Michigan’s health care shortage continues
SOS: Michigan’s healthcare shortage continues
SOS: Michigan’s healthcare shortage continues
Storms on July 20, 2023 caused damages and power outages across Michigan.
Thunderstorm knocks out power for thousands of Michiganders
Probable cause hearing for man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old rescheduled