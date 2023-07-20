2023 Michigan fatal fire data shows need for alarms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just this year, 61 people in Michigan have died from fires, and a few of those deaths happened right here in Mid-Michigan.

Since January, the Red Cross has responded to 85 fires in Mid-Michigan and helped more than 300 people.

These fires can happen to anyone, at any time, but they are preventable.

To stop your home from going up in flames, local fire departments say you have to take a few routine steps.

When disaster strikes in their area, the DeWitt Township Fire Department is dedicated to saving lives. However, some of their most important work happens before a fire even starts, with education and prevention.

“Nobody wants to go to a fire where everybody’s property is burned up, somebody gets injured and or killed in that,” said Dave DeKorte, the DeWitt Township Fire Chief.

Fire chief Dekorte says preventing tragedy is a community effort, with funding from the state of Michigan providing free smoke detectors, and departments like his offering educational tools like their fire safety smokehouse.

“Just to teach the younger kids what are hazards, how to prevent those hazards, and what to do when that detector does go off,” said DeKorte.

For all of Michigan’s fatal fires in 2023 from January to June, only 24% of those homes had a working smoke alarm. Of those fatal fires, 82% of the people who died were over 40 years old, and 21% were disabled.

“If your smoke alarm or CO alarm beeps please don’t take out the batteries. That’s a mistake a lot of people make. Just replace them, we’ll even come out and replace them for you. It’s better than having a fatal fire inside your house.” said Jack Tingay, a Firefighter and EMT for the DeWitt Township Fire Department

Fire chief Dekorte says most fatal fires take place over the weekend and are caused by accidents like falling asleep while smoking or cooking. He also says people living in older homes have to be especially vigilant.

“The person’s not woken up by a working smoke detector. because your senses aren’t working, you’re not seeing things, you’re not hearing things, maybe not smelling it until it’s too late. and then the fire’s advanced so much that you just can’t get out of your house.” said DeKorte.

The Red Cross and your local fire department can provide and install, smoke detectors and their batteries for free.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.