Man convicted of murder in 2008 disappearance of Ingham County woman

Brad Cournaya
Brad Cournaya(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brad Cournaya has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Krista Lueth.

Authorities said Lueth was reported missing in 2008 and her body has never been located.

“Murder cases without a body are uncommon, very difficult to prove and face increased evidentiary challenges. Speaking from experience, a murder trial without a recovered body is one of the most difficult and complex prosecutions of all,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane. “However, in this case, forensic and circumstantial evidence was enough to overcome the absence of a physical body.”

Ingham County authorities said the case involved years of work by law enforcement and prosecutors.

Cournaya is expected to be sentenced Aug. 28. First-degree murder in the state of Michigan requires a mandatory life sentence without parole.

