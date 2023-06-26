EATRAN rolls out new rider survey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Transportation Authority is rolling out a new study to evaluate the demand for their EATRAN services.

EATRAN, also known as the Eaton County Transportation Authority, is the curb-to-curb service in Eaton County. The new EATRAN study is called Next Stop.

EATRAN’s leaders are reaching out to the riders to learn what kind of service improvements they want, what kind of transit they want, and where they want to go. What is the next stop? Another mission is to better connect with Clinton Transit.

“The sky’s the limit. We’ve got big factories coming in in the future, Altium, GM, Amazon, how about dedicated service to the airport curb to curb? So there are lots of things being talked about, but we need to hear from the residents, and that’s what today is,” said EATRAN Executive Director Bradley T. Funkhouser. “We’re ready to listen to you, tell us what you’d like us to do.”

He added that the CATA rides over Easter Weekend were very successful. Through July 1, sign-up is available for Fourth of July curb-to-curb rides on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can register here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.