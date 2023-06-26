Community leaders push for clean energy in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocates called for the passage of state legislation Monday that would push the expansion of community solar in Michigan.
Community solar allows residents and businesses to buy a share of the project’s solar panels and receive credit toward their electric bill.
Community solar arrays can be installed on small parcels of land, former industrial sits and the rooftops of public and private buildings.
“Unfortunately, some of the larger scale solar energy has seen some resistance in different local communities,” said Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou. “But community solar seems to be accepted more perhaps because it is a community investment that people can agree on and take ownership over.”
Advocates also said community solar will make Michigan’s electric grid more resilient by decentralizing power generation.
