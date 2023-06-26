Advertise With Us

MSU Beal Botanical Garden celebrates 150 years

Beal Botanical Garden is the oldest continuously operating university garden in the United States.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University celebrated the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden sesquicentennial.

That’s 150 years of research and accomplishments. Beal Botanical Garden is the oldest continuously operating university garden in the United States.

A new display honors pioneer botanist William James Beal’s vision of the garden in 1873.

“Beal was a voracious, excited man whose curiosity knew no bounds,” said Suzi Teghtmeyer, MSU’s agriculture and plant sciences librarian. “His impact on the discovery of the natural world has impacted all areas of our state. This highlights him and all of his interests.”

If you’d like to check out the Beal Botanical Garden sesquicentennial exhibit, it runs through Sept. 7 at the MSU Library’s main gallery.

