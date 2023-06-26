Authorities seek missing 13-year-old girl from Mason

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Mason.

According to authorities, Kaylee Grant was reported missing, possibly a runaway, Sunday.

She stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Grant has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing white sweatpants and carrying a gray backpack.

The sheriff’s office said the last confirmed sighting of Grant was near the intersection of Columbia and Aurelius roads, but that there have been unconfirmed sightings that suggest she may have been near the intersection of Barnes Road and US-127.

Anyone who has seen Kaylee Grant or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.

