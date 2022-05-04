May is for Miracles
Okemos man taken to hospital after ingesting narcotics, now faces two charges

While in custody, LPD says staff noticed the man was in medical distress and immediately started lifesaving measures.
Nicholas Andrew Jetton of Okemos, was taken to hospital after ingesting narcotics, now faces...
Nicholas Andrew Jetton of Okemos, was taken to hospital after ingesting narcotics, now faces two charges, then taken to the hospital again after suffering a medical emergency while in custody.(Lansing Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the early morning hours of Friday, April 29, Lansing Police (LPD) were dispatched on a call to a suspicious vehicle on S. Fairview Avenue, near the corner of E. Kalamazoo Street and S. Clemens Avenue.

Police say as they approached the vehicle, they saw a male ingesting what appeared to be a high volume and life-threatening amount of what they suspected to be narcotics and illegal drugs. Lansing Fire Department (LFD) immediately took the man to Sparrow Hospital.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Andrew Jetton of Okemos, was treated, and medically cleared to be lodged at the Lansing Police Detention Facility on pending felony narcotic charges along with illegal firearm charges and multiple outstanding warrants.

While in custody, LPD says staff noticed Jetton in medical distress and immediately started lifesaving measures, including the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). LFD responded to the facility and continued lifesaving efforts before transferring him to Sparrow once again where he remains.

The Ingham County Prosecutors Office has issued criminal charges on Jetton and he was arraigned via video on Wednesday morning in 54-A District court in front of Judge Cynthia M. Ward on the following charges:

  • Count 1: Possession with intent to deliver - Cocaine
  • Count 2: Carrying Concealed Weapon - CCW

His bond was set at $2,500 Cash/Surety – along with wearing a GPS tether.

Jetton is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Ward for a Probable Cause Conference on Thursday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Google map of the area where Lansing Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on April 29, 2022.
Google map of the area where Lansing Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on April 29, 2022.(WILX)

