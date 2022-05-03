Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Lansing Police have released the name of the person killed near the northeast corner of Potter Park Zoo and the railroad tracks on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore, 23, of Lansing. Lansing Police were asking the public for help as Moore was reported as a missing person on Monday.

Background: Lansing police seek missing 23-year-old man

The area where Moore was found is west of N. Aurelius Road and north of the Red Cedar River. Investigators are continuing to process evidence, interview nearby residents, and follow up on leads to find what led up to the victim’s death.

Lansing Police tell News 10 a man in his 20′s is dead following an incident that occurred Monday night on the 1200 block of S Clemens Ave. Police are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

There are no suspects at this time, but police believe this was a targeted crime. Right now there is nobody in custody but police say there is no active threat to the public.

The Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 517-483-4600.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

