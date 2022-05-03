Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a shooting by a Delta Township PetSmart has been arraigned.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pacheco, 36, was arraigned Tuesday in 56A District Court.

Background: ‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart

Valdes-Pacheco has been charged with Attempted Murder. He has been given a $200,000 surety bond and has been placed on a GPS tether.

Valdes-Pacheco has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

