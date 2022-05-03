Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a shooting by a Delta Township PetSmart has been arraigned.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pacheco, 36, was arraigned Tuesday in 56A District Court.
Valdes-Pacheco has been charged with Attempted Murder. He has been given a $200,000 surety bond and has been placed on a GPS tether.
Valdes-Pacheco has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
