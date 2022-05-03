May is for Miracles
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released

(WTOC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, police said they took nine people into custody following a mass Camaro theft that turned into multi-agency police chase. Now, they have been released.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) said it began early Monday morning with the theft of vehicles from an auto plant in Lansing. By the time police were alerted to the theft, the suspects were fleeing in the stolen cars, which Lansing police identified as Camaros.

“The stolen vehicles had separated into two groups consisting of two to four cars each,” MSP wrote. “Each group was being pursued by multiple agencies.”

Eventually the cars were stopped and nine people were taken into custody over the incident. However, all suspects were released from jail Tuesday, according to the police.

“All suspects have been released from jail pending further investigation per Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office,” Michigan State Police told News 10.

MSP did not clarify what further investigation was ongoing.

