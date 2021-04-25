Advertisement

Police searching for suspect in Mount Pleasant shooting

(VNL)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isabella County Sheriffs are searching for the suspect in a shooting at apartments near the campus of Central Michigan University.

Isabella County Sheriffs responded to a report of a shooting at Deerfield Village apartments on East Deerfield Road in Union Township around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found two men had been shot. They were transported to local hospitals and one is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene and is still on the run, however police have not identified the suspect.

If anyone has tips or information about this incident, contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.

