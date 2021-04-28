Isabella County Police: Suspect in CMU shooting to be arraigned Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in the Saturday shooting that put two Central Michigan University students in the hospital will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 10 that Kenneth Thomas will be arraigned at the Isabella County District Court at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Thomas was arrested in the Detroit-area Tuesday on a 10-felony warrant in connection with Saturday’s shooting at the Deerfield Village apartment complex in Mount Pleasant.

Isabella County Sheriffs say the two victims, CMU QB John Keller and Senior Tyler Bunting, are still in the hospital but are in stable condition. Previously, Keller was in critical condition. He remains in the Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

News 10 will have a livestream of the arraignment here.

