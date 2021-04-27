Advertisement

CMU football coach reacts to shooting

Police say a fight broke out during a party at an off-campus apartment, which led to the shooting.
CMU Students Shot At Party
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Online video showing the moments before, during, and after this weekend’s shooting In Mount Pleasant is helping investigators.

Two students were critically hurt, including Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller. Police say a fight broke out during a party at an off-campus apartment, which led to the shooting.

News 10 is told a warrant has been issued for a southeast Michigan man, but no arrests have been made.

CMU football coach Jim McElwain says it is hard to believe something like this has happened.

“Part of being here in mt pleasant is that kind of stuff happens elsewhere and not here. I just really feel for his folks, his family because they’ve got a long road ahead.”

Keller is in critical condition from the gunshot. The other victim, Tyler Bunting, is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

