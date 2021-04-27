Suspect arrested in Central Michigan University shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Earlier News 10 told you about a shooting at Central Michigan University (CMU) that left two athletes injured, and police searching for the shooter. Now, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve taken a suspect into custody.

Kenneth Thomas was taken into custody in the Detroit area. Thomas was arrested on a 10-count felony warrant for the shooting of two men in Union township, Isabella County.

Police say that in the course of the investigation they determined that Kenneth and several other people had come from the Detroit area to Mt. Pleasant on Friday, April 23rd to socialize at local establishments. When those establishments closed down, Kenneth and the others had heard about an afterhours gathering on Deerfield road in an apartment. After a short time at the party there was an altercation between the group from Detroit and those at the party.

During the fight, police say Kenneth retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and began to fire without regard for human life into the gathering inside the apartment, striking the two men that were injured. Kenneth and the others then fled the scene and returned to the Detroit area.

Police say they are not aware of any connection between the group Thomas was in and the apartment complex or Central Michigan University, aside from attending the party.

Currently detectives are continuing to work the case as additional charges could be forthcoming on other people involved in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

