Boss of CMU student shot speaks out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing store owner is giving more insight into one of the victims of the Central Michigan University shooting.

Dewitt native and CMU senior Tyler Bunting was one of the victims shot Saturday morning. It happened at the Deerfield Village apartments near Central Michigan University’s campus. News 10 spoke with Bunting’s former boss at Lansing Athletics who said everyone was devastated to hear the news.

Alfonso Salas, Owner of Lansing Athletics said, “All of us are going through a really hard time accepting this. We just hope he recovers.”

News 10 spoke with Bunting over the phone who said he is doing “OK.”

According to Salas, Bunting has worked at the athletic store since he was 16-years-old. Only working now when he is on school break. Salas said Bunting is studying for a criminal justice degree.

While Bunting has a strong work ethic, one of his most notable qualities is his ability to stay positive.

“Always had a big smile on his face and always said what was on his mind. What I mean by that is he is a little prankster in the job,” said Salas. “I want to see that smile here.”

The other student shot was CMU quarterback John Keller. Police said he is in stable condition.

There is a GoFundMe for Bunting to help pay for his medical bills.

The suspect of the shooting has been identified as Kenneth Thomas. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being charged with 10 felony counts. A probable cause hearing for Thomas is set for May 6.

Bunting told News 10 he doesn’t know Thomas or why he came to the apartment complex.

