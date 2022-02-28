Kenneth Thomas Jr. pleads guilty in shooting that injured 2 CMU students

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Kenneth Thomas Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to charges connected with a shooting near Central Michigan University.

Thomas was arrested in April after a shooting at an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant. He was arraigned on 10 charges and pleaded not guilty at the time.

During his arraignment, Isabella County Judge Eric R. Janes said Thomas was a Navy veteran who recently returned after serving two years.

He was facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms, two counts of discharging a firearm in a building causing impairment and one count of discharging a firearm at a building. Eight of the charges were dropped Monday as part of Thomas’ plea deal, in which he pleaded guilty to one charge of firing a weapon at a building causing serious injury and one county of felony firearm.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the apartment complex. Video from the scene reportedly captured Thomas walking into the complex with a gun and firing at CMU students.

DeWitt-native Tyler Bunting and the then CMU QB, John Keller, were injured in the shooting. Keller was critically injured and was hospitalized for roughly a month before being released.

Prior coverage:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.