Speed believed to be factor in fatal Michigan Avenue crash

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe speed played a role in a deadly Sunday morning crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Michigan Avenue in Marshall Township. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Albion, died from their injuries.

Further details were not revealed at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

