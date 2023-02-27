Speed believed to be factor in fatal Michigan Avenue crash
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe speed played a role in a deadly Sunday morning crash.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Michigan Avenue in Marshall Township. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Albion, died from their injuries.
Further details were not revealed at the time. The investigation is ongoing.
