Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants

Rodney Hernandez
Rodney Hernandez(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Rodney Hernandez, a 28-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Hernandez has additional outstanding warrants from other Mid-Michigan jurisdictions.

Police describe Hernandez as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

