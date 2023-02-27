Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Rodney Hernandez, a 28-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.
According to authorities, Hernandez has additional outstanding warrants from other Mid-Michigan jurisdictions.
Police describe Hernandez as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.
Read next:
- Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
- Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
- Grand Ledge Highway reopens after car fire
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.