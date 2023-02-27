CATA to see service reductions over MSU, LCC spring breaks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michigan State University and Lansing Community College pause for spring break, the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is preparing to implement several service changes. These changes will be in effect from Monday, March 6, through Sunday, March 12, 2023.

During the week of spring break, Spartan Service routes operating on MSU’s campus will change as follows:

Route 32 Commuter Lot/Snyder Hall/Clinical Center: The fare-free route will operate weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7:25 p.m. at a reduced frequency during the break. Buses will depart the MSU-CATA Transportation Center at Ramp 1 every 30 minutes, rather than every 15 minutes.

Weekday MSU Campus Service: The following routes will end service for spring break as follows: Route 33 – at 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 Route 38 – at 10:45 p.m. Friday, March 3 Routes 30, 31 and 39 – by 2:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Weekend MSU Campus Service: Routes 34, 35, 36, and Lot Link will operate through 2 a.m. Monday, March 6.

Night Owl: Curb-to-curb campus service will operate as usual until 9 a.m. Sunday, March 5.

Modifications in service will also be implemented across several other routes during the break.

According to CATA’s website, Route 1, Route 20, Route 22, Route 23, Route 24, Route 25, and Route 26 will have changes in service as well.

Route 1 – Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall: Departures from bus stops along downtown Lansing’s Capitol Loop will continue to occur up to eight minutes later than usual Monday through Friday evening.

Route 20 – South Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel: Route 20 will travel into Spartan Village and the MSU/CTC at Ramp 1 while continuing to serve the adjacent Shaw and Farm boarding area.

Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos: Buses will travel into the MSU/CTC at Ramp 1 while continuing to serve the Shaw and Farm boarding area.

Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett: Buses will run less often between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, operating every 35-45 minutes instead of every 25 minutes. Buses will travel into the MSU/CTC at Ramp 1 while continuing to serve the Shaw and Farm boarding area.

Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road: Weekday service will operate every 30 minutes during most of the day instead of every 35 minutes during MSU’s break. Saturday and Sunday service will continue every 60 minutes. The route will travel to Ramp 5 on Red Cedar as usual.

Route 25 – North Harrison: Weekday buses will operate every 60 minutes during the day and early evening instead of every 30 minutes. Weekend service will operate as usual. The route will continue to travel to Ramp 5 on Red Cedar.

Route 26 – Abbot/Chandler: Weekday buses will operate every 45 minutes instead of every 10-20 minutes, concluding at 7:15 p.m. at the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1. Saturday service will end at 7:15 p.m. at the MSU-CTC/Ramp 1. Sunday service will operate as usual.

Lot Link will begin providing campus service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, and operate until 2 a.m. Monday morning when Night Owl service resumes. Spartan Service, provided on Routes 20, 23, 24, 25, 26 and Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39, resumes at the start of service Monday, March 13.

