Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A driver was given a misdemeanor after being stopped on I-496 for going over 150 mph.

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that a trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Charger for speeding 156 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-496 near MLK in Lansing. Officials said the driver was on the road with a restricted license with conditions on when he was allowed to drive. The incident happened late Sunday afternoon.

State police said that the driver was given misdemeanor offenses of Reckless Driving and for Violating the Conditions on their restricted license. The driver was released so the charges could be reviewed.

The car was impounded.

(Michigan State Police)

