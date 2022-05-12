Lansing Common unveils special edition jersey design

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Lansing Common Soccer Club unveiled its 2022 special edition jersey design. The jersey will help raise money for two local charities in Lansing.

Sales from the jersey will benefit the Refugee Development Center and Care Free Medical. The organizations help with English-learning skills and medical care for refugees.

“Our hope is that by featuring Care Free Medical and Refugee Development Center on these jerseys, we can shine a light on the great work they are doing in the community,” said Eric Walcott, president of Lansing Common Football Club. “(To) help more people in the Lansing area learn about how they could benefit from their services or join us in supporting these organizations.”

The jerseys will be worn during select matches during the 2022 season. Fans can purchase their own jersey online for $60.

Our 2022 charity kit in support of @RDCLansing and Care Free Medical. https://t.co/HCE7A3TxMr pic.twitter.com/lcouRhzKCb — Lansing Common FC (@lansingcommonfc) May 11, 2022

Lansing Common opens its season this Saturday against Big Grand Rapids.

