Lansing Common Seeks Community Input for Anti-Racist Soccer Club Initiative

LANSING, Mich. (Lansing Common Football Club) - The Lansing Common are pledging to create a more inclusive and equitable environment by joining the Anti-Racist Soccer Club Coalition.

Their statement is below:

Since Lansing Common was launched last year, we have worked to be an organization that promotes equity and inclusion.

We’ve worked to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at games and by supporting our community off the field through financial support for organizations like The Salus Center, Lansing’s LGBTQIA+ community center, and Summerplace United, a local nonprofit that provides opportunities through soccer for refugee children in Lansing.

We recognize that if we are going to live into our values as a club, we need to be actively engaged in the work of anti-racism. We founded this club to lift up our community, and if we are not actively working against racism throughout our society, we’re failing to lift our community.

To further this effort, and to show our commitment to understanding and combating racism in our community Lansing Common FC is seeking to join the Anti-Racist Soccer Club coalition (ARSC). ARSC was created to fight racism in American soccer. The founders of ARSC understand the need to address ongoing systemic racism within soccer and our communities with impactful action. To support this action, ARSC has developed a 10 point plan as a foundation for how soccer clubs can take action.

Lansing Common FC is asking for input in developing a plan that fits our community. This plan will guide our actions and provide a framework to hold us accountable as an organization to being actively anti-racist.

To provide as much opportunity for input as possible, we created a survey that will collect information to inform our plan. This short, 7-question survey only takes a few minutes, and we would like as many voices as possible involved in this process.

We are also looking for a smaller group of people to be involved in turning this input into our 10 point plan for the Anti-Racist Soccer Club coalition. If Lansing area residents are interested in learning more about that, they should indicate that on the survey and share their contact information with us so that we can connect with them.

The survey is available here: https://forms.gle/myEM5oQdQeFBawuM7

About Anti-Racist Soccer Club

This coalition was created to fight racism in American soccer. The founding organizations and individuals understand the need to address the ongoing systemic racism that exists within our game, with impactful action. The 10 point plan is the foundation for what American soccer clubs can do as a starting point and this coalition will continue to guide any clubs that wish to adopt and implement the plan.

Clubs, leagues and supporter groups can apply to join the Anti Racist Soccer Club coalition by submitting their version of the 10 point plan that fits their community, based on our guidelines. The plan will be reviewed by our leadership team. All groups accepted into the coalition will be required to participate in a quarterly review of their progress and commitment to fighting racism. Accountability must become a part of the process in fighting racism. Learn more at https://www.antiracistsoccerclub.com/

