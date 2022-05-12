MSU softball coach steps down after nearly three decades

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nearly three decades of leading the Michigan State University softball program, Jacquie Joseph has announced her retirement as a coach.

Joseph, the winningest coach in program history, will stay with Spartan athletics as she takes a role in sports administration.

“While I likely will always identify as a coach, after nearly four decades on the bench, it’s time for a new challenge,” said Joseph in her announcement on Thursday. “I’ve had the honor to be the head coach for more than 1800 games, and I cannot overstate my gratitude to my players, coaches, administrators, and staff for allowing me to live out my professional dream. I’m extremely proud of what my players have accomplished on and off the field. They’ve provided me with a lifetime of memories.”

That lifetime of memories includes her 29 years as head coach of MSU with a total of 753 wins with the Spartans. Those Joseph coached were successful student-athletes on and off the field. Nine individuals earned Academic All-America honors while she was coach, the most of any active coach in the athletic department. She has coached 215 players on the Academic All-Big Ten Team and 45 with Big Ten Distinguished Scholar distinctions (student-athletes with a 3.7 GPA or higher in an academic year).

“Jacquie Joseph has made a career of positively impacting the lives of her student-athletes both on and off the softball field,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. “She has long been a valued voice in the athletic department and I look forward to her contributions in her new role. She truly cares for everyone in Spartan Athletics and is always willing to offer her perspective if it benefits the department. Both of these attributes will serve her well in her new role.”

Joseph led the Spartans to four NCAA Regional appearances - in 1997, 1999, 2003, and 2004. In 2004, the Spartans won the Big Ten Tournament title and the 2018 team advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.

Joseph was born in Flint and spent five seasons as head coach of Bowling Green State Unversity before joining MSU.

