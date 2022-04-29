Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a Friday morning shooting in south Lansing.

According to authorities, police were dispatched just after 8:15 a.m. to a residence located near the intersection of Louisa Street and Orchard Court, just west of Pennsylvania Avenue, on a report of a shooting. Police said when they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot.

The woman was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the investigation led them to a building on the nearby Fred Street. Authorities said officers made contacts with residents inside the building and cleared the area.

A potential person of interest has been identified, but police said no one has been arrested. Further details were not revealed.

Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident and the victim and the person of interest know each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

