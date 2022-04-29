Michigan State Police hand over investigation findings to Kent Co. Prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Three and a half weeks after a Grand Rapids police officer shot and killed Patrick Lyoya, Michigan State Police have turned over the results of an investigation into the incident to the Kent County prosecutor.

The prosecutor is expected to decide if officer Christopher Schurr will face criminal charges.

State Police say the investigation is not finished. They are waiting on forensic reports from the company that made the officer’s body camera and a taser.

The prosecutor plans to wait for that information before making a decision about charges.

26-year-old Patrick Lyoya died when Officer Schurr shot him during a traffic stop on April 4.

