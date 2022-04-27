Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ends abruptly, protestors demand officer arrested for death of Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Grand Rapids City Commission meeting ended abruptly Tuesday night due to demonstrators protesting the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Prior coverage: Funeral of Patrick Lyoya brings hundreds to Grand Rapids

Lyoya was shot and killed by a police officer on April 4. During the meeting, several people took to the podium to discuss the shooting. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss eventually closed public comment and later sent the meeting to recess.

Many protesters then approached city commissioners demanding the officer involved, Chris Schurr, be arrested and fired.

The attorney for the family of Lyoya is criticizing Grand Rapids police for waiting three weeks to release the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick. Schurr has been with the Grand Rapids Police Department since 2015.

Background: Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Video released by the department shows him struggling with Lyoya, before he was shot. At the time, the Grand Rapids Police Chief wouldn’t release the officer’s name unless he was charged with a crime. However, he changed his mind Monday, saying he wanted the department to be more transparent.

But Ven Johnson, the Lyoya family’s attorney, is skeptical of that.

“It took three weeks for the Grand Rapids Police Department to release the name of an officer who, literally, at the second of the shooting, they knew was involved in an officer-involved shooting,” Johnson said. “Why did it take three weeks? It’s (a) horrible precedent.”

Michigan State Police are investigating the death before their findings go to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office which will decide if criminal charges should be filed against officer Schurr.

More:

NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.