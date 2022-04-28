‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting Thursday to discuss Monday’s police shooting outside a busy grocery store.

According to authorities, East Lansing police responded to a weapons complaint at about 6:30 p.m. at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road. Police said they saw a man matching the description inside the store and pursued him outside, where shots were fired.

A woman who claimed to be the mother of the 21-year-old man injured in the police shooting made an emotional plea.

“Can I see my son? Can I see he’s OK? Can I get medical records on him? Can I get medical update son him? Can I know anything?”

She spoke out during Thursday’s meeting that was held to discuss the next steps in the investigation.

Both the Oversight Commission and the people who packed Hannah Community Center Banquet Hall grew frustrated by the statement given by East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson, realizing new information would not be released.

The mother appeared devastated and angered by police shooting. She and the man’s aunt both addressed the police Oversight Commission.

“It’s been 72 hours -- over 72 hours and you haven’t watched one minute of any of the videos?” asked the man’s aunt. “But you’re their boss? You’re in charge of all of this? How dare you.”

Johnson said he hasn’t watched any of the footage yet and denied many requests for details about what happened outside the Meijer, saying he didn’t want to interfere with Michigan State Police’s investigation. He did, however, commit to releasing the police footage.

“Some of these videos, captain says he’s gathering from the cars and things like that,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be labor intensive on his part right now.”

The Oversight Commission voted unanimously to mandate East Lansing Police Department releases the footage within seven days.

The two police officers involved are on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate the situation.

