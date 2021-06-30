LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones will stand trial on drunk driving charges.

Jones was in court Wednesday in connection to a drunk driving arrest on April 6. He was charged with resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors said Jones drove from Southfield to Fowlerville where he crashed his car into a ditch.

During his arrest, officials said Jones claimed to know Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and threatened to call her if handcuffed.

Jones was elected in 2016 and represents Inkster and other portions of Wayne County.

