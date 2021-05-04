Police report: Rep. Jones threatened to call the governor if handcuffed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has obtained the police report that says Representative Jewell Jones threatened to call the governor if handcuffed.

The report says Jones, a Detroit-area democrat, resisted arrest after an officer found him trying to get in an ambulance on the side of I-96. Jones refused to show his driver’s license and struggled when troopers took him to the ground.

Witnesses say Jones was all over the highway. He then stopped on the shoulder where his SUV rolled into a ditch.

Jones is charged with seven counts of driving while drunk, having a gun while under the influence, and resisting or obstructing causing injury.

