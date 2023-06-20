Sparrow, Lansing Community College help to create a nurse pipeline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nursing shortages continue to cause treatment delays and longer appointment waits at local hospitals. That’s why Lansing Community College and Sparrow Health System is helping to create a nurse pipeline right here in Lansing.

“Without the program, I wouldn’t have been able to afford to go to nursing school,” said Samantha Pease.

A program that has helped Samantha Pease, a student at Lansing Community College, withstand the challenges of working while going to school.

“It’s not easy because nursing school, in general, is just not easy,” said Linda Koning, associate dean of health & human services at Lansing Community College.

Nursing shortages are nationwide. LCC and Sparrow hope this is one solution to creating more nurses.

“We’ve been experiencing a nursing shortage for many years. I think the pandemic just made things really exacerbate it a little bit more,” said Amy Brown, Sparrow Medical Hospital.

According to a research study by the University of Michigan, more than half of nurses under 25 plan to leave the profession in the next year. Amy Brown with Sparrow Health System teamed up with LCC to create an Earn While You Learn Program which ensures students stay in the field.

“The program is so hard and demanding that Sparrow giving me the chance to still work 40 hours, but able to work around my school schedule I think it’s huge,” said Stacy Emede.

Stacy Emede started the program in January. Students work up to 40 hours a week -- after graduating, they work for Sparrow for two years.

“Helping students enter into the nursing profession, but then also while they’re here at Sparrow, helping them to learn.,” said Brown.

“It’s really giving me a lot of experience,” said Pease.

Building confidence and more nurses ready to face challenges. LCC and Sparrow anticipate that this program will be ongoing for future nursing students. The goal is to develop the program based on student feedback.

