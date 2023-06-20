Advertise With Us

Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs

Jessica Bice
Jessica Bice(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was been convicted of homicide Tuesday in the death of a 6-year-old Ingham County boy with special needs.

The conviction is in connection with the 2018 death of Christopher Pratt.

A jury returned a verdict Tuesday finding Jessica Bice guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse. Prosecutors said Christopher died from a combination of blunt force trauma and neglect roughly a year after being placed in Bice’s custody. She was accused of starving and beating the boy, who died days 11 days before his seventh birthday.

Bice faces the possibility of life in prison.

