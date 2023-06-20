Advertise With Us

4th lawsuit filed in Michigan State University shooting

This comes after lawsuits were filed by two surviving victims and the family of Alexandria Verner.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fourth lawsuit has been filed against Michigan State University in connection with the Feb. 13 shooting on campus.

The latest lawsuit was filed by a law firm representing Yukai “John” Hao, who was paralyzed in the shooting.

The lawsuit alleges MSU “acted with gross negligence and failed to take reasonable steps to protect students.” It claims the university failed to install locks on classroom doors, allowed public access to its buildings and did not employ staff to monitor access to campus buildings.

Hao reportedly suffered injuries to his spine and lungs, resulting in permanent paralysis below the chest. He was hospitalized at Sparrow for about three weeks before being moved to a facility in Chicago for eight weeks.

The lawsuit also claims MSU failed to provide/require active shooter training and secure-in-place drills in campus buildings.

All four lawsuits claim the university had received complaints regarding the alleged lack of security focused on campus access.

The Notice of Intention to File Claim can be read below.

