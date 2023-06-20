2 arrested, charged with murder in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the May 7 death of 48-year-old Lewis Hill.

Police said he was shot near Reutter Park on Capitol Avenue just before 9 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lansing Police Department announced Tuesday that 57-year-old Kelley Whitt and 24-year-old Jacob Curtis have been arrested and charged in Hill’s death.

Whitt has been charged with open murder, armed robbery, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Curtis has been charged with open murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Bond has been set for both men at $250,000, with GPS.

