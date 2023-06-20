2 arrested, charged with murder in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the May 7 death of 48-year-old Lewis Hill.
Background: Police identify victim in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Lansing
Police said he was shot near Reutter Park on Capitol Avenue just before 9 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Lansing Police Department announced Tuesday that 57-year-old Kelley Whitt and 24-year-old Jacob Curtis have been arrested and charged in Hill’s death.
Whitt has been charged with open murder, armed robbery, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, possession of a firearm and felony firearm.
Curtis has been charged with open murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
Bond has been set for both men at $250,000, with GPS.
Read next:
- 4th lawsuit filed in Michigan State University shooting
- Lansing woman found guilty of homicide in death of boy with special needs
- Police investigate vandalism after ‘Trump,’ ‘MAGA’ found burnt into grass in City of Jackson golf course
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.