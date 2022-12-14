Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old from Lansing died Wednesday at Clinton County Jail.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Correctional Officers were conducting a cell check at 9:30 a.m. and found the inmate unresponsive. The officers, along with an on-site nurse, attempted life-saving measures. Clinton Area Ambulance Service and St. Johns Fire Department were contacted for assistance.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not revealed.

The Michigan State Police will conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death.

