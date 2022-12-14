Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed.

Photos of the man can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at 517-849-2101 or 517-439-9918.

