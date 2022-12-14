Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Jonesville Police...
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at 517-849-2101 or 517-439-9918.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed.

Photos of the man can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at 517-849-2101 or 517-439-9918.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Jackson County Courthouse to see closures
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
WILX Weather Webcast 12/15/2022 PM
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to talk about the rain and wind...
Steady rain and wind tonight, top travel destinations