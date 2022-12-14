Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.
According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-5198).
