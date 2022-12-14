LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign an executive directive that will implement constitutionally-guaranteed reproductive rights as Proposal 3 takes effect next week.

The signing comes after Michiganders turned out in record numbers to get Proposal 3 on the ballot.

The directive will prepare departments and agencies to review the aspects of reproductive rights that fall within their jurisdiction. Those departments and agencies are directed to ensure that they provide the maximum protection possible for the fundamental right to reproductive freedom enshrined in the Michigan Constitution.

Local reproductive freedom leaders and participants convened by Gov. Whitmer for a variety of roundtables on the issue will join the governor at the event today, ahead of Proposal 3 taking effect on December 24.

