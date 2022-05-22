May is for Miracles
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway

Lansing Police are investigating a crash on eastbound 496 that killed one person and injured another.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving multiple cars in Lansing has sent one to the hospital and killed another.

Lansing Fire and Lansing Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has confirmed that they are investigating a crash that occurred Sunday on eastbound 496, after exit 5. They say at least four cars collided in the incident.

Read: ‘Bark And Brew’ at Jackson’s Keeley Park

LPD Sergeant Dale Person said two of those involved in the crash were sent to a nearby hospital. One had injuries that were described as non-life threatening, but the other was pronounced dead when they arrived at the hospital.

Sergeant Person said LPD would not be releasing the names of the victims until the families have been notified.

At 5 p.m. Sunday all lanes reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Top row: Brent Hulien, Cody Bunner, Andrew Cousar, Dwayne Overton Bottom row: Zachary Bell,...
‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force
State of Emergency declared after tornado in Gaylord kills at least 1, hospitalizes 44
‘Absolutely devastating’ -- 2 dead after Gaylord tornado, another missing, dozens injured
What to do when you catch COVID

Latest News

Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
Lansing Police are investigating a crash on eastbound 496 that killed one person and injured...
Lansing Police are investigating a crash on eastbound 496 that killed one person and injured another
LanSINGout presenting Music from the Marquee
LanSINGout presenting Music from the Marquee