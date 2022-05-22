1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving multiple cars in Lansing has sent one to the hospital and killed another.

Lansing Fire and Lansing Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has confirmed that they are investigating a crash that occurred Sunday on eastbound 496, after exit 5. They say at least four cars collided in the incident.

LPD Sergeant Dale Person said two of those involved in the crash were sent to a nearby hospital. One had injuries that were described as non-life threatening, but the other was pronounced dead when they arrived at the hospital.

Sergeant Person said LPD would not be releasing the names of the victims until the families have been notified.

At 5 p.m. Sunday all lanes reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

