Non-profit LanSINGout hosts “Music from the Marquee”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - LanSINGout hosted a concert this evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

It is called “Music from the Marquee” and it is one of many concerts happening from the group in the Lansing area.

The group “LanSINGout” is a non-profit community chorus that was organized to provide the opportunity for LGBTQ+ persons and their allies to sing and display their talents together.

The group also has concerts planned for June 10 and 11. Concert details and tickets are available on the LanSINGout website.

