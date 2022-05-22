May is for Miracles
'Bark And Brew' at Jackson's Keeley Park

'Bark and Brew' at Jackson's Keeley Park
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a busy day in Keeley Park saturday as the bark and brew took over.

Local brewers, live entertainment, and a dog talent show were among the many activities that took place. Ian Stuart provided the live entertainment and participants got to enjoy a silent auction and food.

Lydia Sattler is Animal Services Director for Jackson County.

“It was really fun!” she said. “A lot of people getting to hang out and enjoy some local beer and see all the different dogs and just had a great time.”

She said the event is an opportunity for pets to wag their tails, and their owners to unwind a bit.

“I just hope it was a nice day,” Sattler said. “Relax, have some fun you know, forget about anything that’s been weighing heavy on their mind and just, you know have a great time.”

All proceeds will go to the Jackson Animal Shelter spay and neuter program in addition to their emergency service animals.

