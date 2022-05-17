WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon: tracking possible severe storms for the weekend, what’s on the 90 minutes of news, and more
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the News 10 Now Desk to take a look at some comfortable temperatures for the next few days while keeping an eye on the possibility of severe storms this weekend.
Plus we take a look at a tornado caught on camera in New Hampshire and what’s coming up later on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
More:
- First Alert Weather Forecast
- Ingham Intermediate School District set to break ground on a new project
- Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off in Michigan
- Meridian Parks & Recreation announces summer concert series -- see the lineup
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.