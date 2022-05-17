May is for Miracles
Advertisement

WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon: tracking possible severe storms for the weekend, what’s on the 90 minutes of news, and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the News 10 Now Desk to take a look at some comfortable temperatures for the next few days while keeping an eye on the possibility of severe storms this weekend.

Plus we take a look at a tornado caught on camera in New Hampshire and what’s coming up later on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sherita Darsell Walters has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Lansing.
Woman charged in stabbing on Saturday in Lansing
Police claim a driver repeatedly crashed his vehicle into a Michigan State Police forensic...
Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it
‘A commitment to transparency’ -- East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store
One dead, two injured after truck collides with motorcycles in Ionia County
Chance of recession in US
Beware! A recession could be on the way

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 5/17/2022 Midday
Renovations are coming to Heartwood School, the Wilson Talent Center and North Star School.
Ingham ISD set to break ground on new project
‘Blood is on your hands’ -- Grand Rapids city commissioners’ homes vandalized
Grand Rapids city commissioners' homes
Grand Rapids city commissioners' homes